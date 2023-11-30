SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday night was the auction night for the 30th annual Festival of Trees in Sioux City.

Inside the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, many trees were auctioned off, with $17,905 being raised. All the money benefits Support Siouxland Soldiers, an organization dedicated to providing all kinds of help for veterans.

The highest selling tree was done by WinneVegas Casino. It sold for $1,225.

Organizers told KCAU 9 why they chose the nonprofit that helps veterans.

“Most of our veterans are below the poverty level,” Support Siouxland Soldiers board member Kevin Ehlers said, “so we support those folks to the best of our ability. And just the outpouring and charity of the community is overwhelming for us. And this money will be used to support our food pantry which we do once a month for veterans.”

This was the 30th year for the event. Over the years, the Festival of Trees has raised $470,000, supporting a total of 29 Siouxland charities.