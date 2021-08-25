Fertilizer truck fire calls multiple Siouxland crews to action

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Several northeast Nebraska emergency crews spent Tuesday afternoon responding to the scene of a fertilizer truck fire.

The Norfolk Fire Division stated at noon on Tuesday, the Norfolk Fire Division Regional Hazmat Team, Pilger Fire Department, Winside Fire Department, Wayne Fire Department, and Stanton Fire Department responded to a truck on fire at 87250 846th Road.

The truck was carrying fertilizer, and Pilger and Winside fire departments arrived first on the scene. After the fire was extinguished, water was used to cool the hopper body and the sulfur fertilizer.

Crews were present for about three and a half hours. The truck, owned by Pilger/Winside/Stanton Farmers Co-Op, had damage to the rear axles and hopper body.

The Stanton Fire Department supplied water tankers, and additional hazmat crew members from Wayne and Winside responded. The Nebraska Fire Marshal Hazmat Team, Wayne County Sheriff Department, and Stanton County Sheriff Department and Emergency Management also assisted the Norfolk Fire Division.