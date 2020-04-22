Fertilizer spreader catches fire in Alta field

ALTA, Iowa (KCAU) – A tractor fire was reported in a field near Alta early Wednesday morning.

The Storm Lake Fire Department was dispatched to the fire near 6027 70th Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday

According to officials, when firefighter arrived they extinguished two small fires still burning on the front tires of the tractor.

The tractor was identified as a TerraGator fertilizer spreader which was parked to the east side of 70th Avenue.

The cab of the tractor had completely burned and was still smoldering, officials said.

An estimate on the fire damage was not available due to the extreme amount of damage. No cause for the fire has been determined at the time of this writing.

The TerraGator is owned by the First Cooperative Association of Alta, Iowa.

Latest Stories