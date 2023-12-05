SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At least 45 deaths were linked to opioids in South Dakota in 2022.

That’s a 10-year-high, according to the state.

A tool that just became legal in South Dakota this year could help prevent opioid deaths.

Fentanyl can be deadly even in tiny doses.

Small pieces of paper called fentanyl test strips can help detect the powerful synthetic opioids in different kinds of drugs.

“It’s being laced in every illicit substance out there, and most people are not seeking fentanyl. Most people are seeking something else, and they don’t want to die,” Emily’s Hope founder Angela Kennecke said.

That’s why Emily’s Hope, founded by former KELO-TV anchor Angela Kennecke, partnered with The Link earlier this year to provide fentanyl test strips to local businesses, non-profits, and at events, so the public can take them.

Dada Gastropub and Icon Events in downtown Sioux Falls keeps containers of the strips in the restrooms.

“We do a high volume of concerts and music and things of that nature under our roof, so it’s a pretty great, proactive resource for people to have,” Parker’s Restaurant Group director of marking and communications Becky Squyer said.

There are about 50 strips in one container.

“They are in demand. We’ve run out at the Icon three or four times already and several other places we’ve continued to refill. So we know people are taking them; we hope they are using them,” Kennecke said.

Emily’s Hope is not advocating for illicit drug use, but the hope is these strips will help prevent overdoses until people can get help.

“We will do whatever we can to protect people from this overdose epidemic,” Kennecke said.

The test strips have also been distributed in other cities too, including Mitchell.

If you want some test strips at your business or organization, reach out to Emily’s Hope.