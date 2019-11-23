FEMA staff in Yankton to help those with flood damage

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – FEMA staff from the Disaster Survivor Assistance team is now in Yankon to assist those affected by the September floods.

According to a release, the team will start making calls to residents starting on Saturday and will start their door to door visits next week.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management said the FEMA staff members will be wearing FEMA shirts and badges with their names on them along with a photo i.d.

The release said FEMA does not charge for their services and if someone asks for money, residents are supposed to call 911 immediately to report it.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management would also like to remind residents that it is not too late to register your damage to FEMA if you were affected by the September flooding. To apply for assistance, click here or call 1-800-621-3362.