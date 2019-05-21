FEMA specialists at Sioux City Home Depot Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – FEMA has teamed up with home-improvement stores to provide information to families still rebuilding from the historic March floods.

Specialists are available at Sioux City Home Depot to offer strategies and proven methods to lessen the damage from future disasters. The information includes building storm shelters or safe rooms, creating an emergency kit, or floodproofing for businesses. Most of the information is geared for do-it-your-selfers and general contractors. They also have information on how to clean up mildew.

More information about strengthening property can be found here.

The specialists will be at the Home Depot until Saturday.

More information on the Iowa disaster and recovery can be found by clicking here. You can also find more on FEMA's website.

FEMA specialists will be available from Monday through Saturday, May 20-25, at:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Home Depot

415 Cunningham Dr.

Sioux City, IA 51106

