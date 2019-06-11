FEMA recovery center to open in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – For some in South Dakota still recovering from the devastating spring flooding, federal assistance will soon be available.

People from Bon Homme, Hutchinson and Yankton Counties can now apply for assistance, as can those in Bennett, Charles Mix, Dewey, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd, and Ziebach.

A FEMA center will soon be set up in Yankton. Officials at the center will be able to assist residents who received damage during the March flooding with registering for disaster assistance.

Applicants can also register by calling 1-800-621-3362 or visiting the following website, www.disasterassistance.gov. Everyone needs to register with FEMA even if you have previously signed up with 211.

For more information on FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program, click here.

