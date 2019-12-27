FEMA mitigation specialists to visit Yankton to provide advice on rebuilding, repairing structures

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – FEMA mitigation specialists will be visiting Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware in Yankton December 30 through January 4, offering advice on how to repair and rebuild structures safer and stronger.

The specialists will be on hand to answer any questions people may have and to provide home improvement tips and information on building structures that are more resistant.

They will also provide proven methods that can prevent or reduce damage from future disasters.

The information provided by the specialists is geared toward do-it-yourself homeowners and general contractors.

Recovery topics that will be covered include:

  • Flood insurance
  • Evaluating utilities
  • Rebuilding flooded homes

The specialists will be at Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware, located at 2404 Broadway Ave. in Yankton, South Dakota.

They will be in store from December 30 through January 4 at these times:

  • Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

FEMA assistance is also accessible to those with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation (such as a sign language interpreter, Braille, CART, etc.), call or text 605-400-8878 as soon as possible. Last-minute requests will be considered, but may not be possible to fill.

To learn more about how mitigation efforts help individuals and communities click here.

