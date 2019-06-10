FEMA looking to fill positions in Iowa Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has an immediate need to fill a variety with emergency management positions in Council Bluffs, Sioux City, and Windsor Heights to help assist in disaster recovery efforts in Iowa.

FEMA provides assistance after disasters by providing funds for repairs, temporary housing, helping to rebuild and repair public infrastructures such as roads, bridges, sewer lines, and public buildings.

Currently, FEMA is reaching out to those with a background in emergency management, recent college graduates, retirees, veterans, and those who lost their jobs or homes in the recent natural disaster.

The agency maintains a large workforce in order to respond to disasters, therefore they are looking fill those positions by July 2nd or when 200 applications have been received.

If you are interested in applying to a position with FEMA the jobs will be posted on USAJOBS.gov. Click here for the list of positions.