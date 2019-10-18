FEMA coming to Yankton County, assessing September flood damage

YANKTON, South Dakota (KCAU) – The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management is happy to announce that FEMA will be in Yankton County from October 21 through the 22 conducting evaluations on homes damaged by the James River flooding that took place in September.

FEMA will be touring homes and personal property damaged by the September flooding that took place from September 9 through September 26, and they will be conducting evaluations on 40 pieces of property damaged by the James River flooding.

These properties were selected at random by FEMA and the Yankton Emergency Management office has reached out to all 40 property owners.

If you were impacted by the flooding and registered by calling 211 are not chosen for this evaluation.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management would like residents of Yankton County to know that this visit from FEMA is just to gather preliminary damage amounts. They would also like you to know that this in no way makes you ineligible for future assistance should it become available.

They ask that you continue your clean-up efforts and continue to document everything should there be any future assistance.

If you have any questions or want more information, you can call the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.