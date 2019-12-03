FEMA center opens in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Most Siouxlanders are concerned with winter weather, residents in Yankton are still recovering from severe weather in September.

Now, residents can get help from the newly opened Disaster Recovery Center in Yankton.

Representatives from the state of South Dakota, FEMA, and the Small Business Administration are onsite to help individuals and business owners find resources.

Assistance is available for South Dakota residents affected by the flooding and storms between September 9 through September 26.

More centers will be announced in the near future.