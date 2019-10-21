FEMA begins surveying Yankton County’s recent flood damage

This is the third time this year FEMA officials have visited homes in Yankton county to assess the damage from flooding along the James River.

YANKTON, SD (KCAU) – FEMA officials are visiting Siouxland, giving homeowners who battled with a full summer of floodings hope that help could soon be on the way.

This is the third time this year FEMA officials have visited homes in Yankton County to assess the damage from flooding along the James River. Monday’s visit not only looked at the damage but the toll this continued flooding is having on the community.

“It’s disheartening to lose everything you own,” said Karen Thorson, a resident impacted.

This September, people who live along the James River in Yankton were heavily impacted by flooding for the third time this year.

“It’s like Groundhog’s Day. You know you wake up in the morning, and we start all over again. With one day at a time, we interact with folks out here, if there are things that they need, if we can provide services,” said Yankton Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt.

The area was once underwater. some homeowners even had to canoe to safety. Now the water is gone but the damage it caused still remains.

“It was terrible we couldn’t get into our house for three or four days. We had to take a canoe to the front steps to get in and everything is just gone,” said Thorson.

Representatives from FEMA are surveying some of those damaged homes, making their assessment in hopes of submitting a disaster relief request for many Yankton homeowners.

“Looking at homes seeing how much flood damage there was, to what level was the impact on the homeowners and the families and how they are coping with their recovery,” said Brian Huinden, a FEMA spokesperson.

“Our goal is to show we have the damages that we need, and I think we are doing pretty well on that. Once it gets the numbers put together, it gets sent to the governor. And once that’s done, we will hopefully get send off to Washington to maybe see some assistance for the people before it gets too cold,” said Scherschligt.

FEMA recommends people should take as many photos as possible while fixing up their damages that way they can get their money back if disaster relief funds come.