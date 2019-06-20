FEMA approves extension of Iowa’s presidential disaster declaration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good news Wednesday night for Iowans still in need of flood relief. It follows a meeting between Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa’s flood task force. Questions remain about how much of the three billion dollars in federal aid will be available in Iowa.

But the governor says FEMA has granted an extension of the original presidential declaration that will allow Iowans to continue to get help.

“I am super happy to report the reason Joyce and I were high-fiving over here. We just got word from FEMA they granted the extension on the original presidential declaration which is really good news.

It means we don’t have to start over on paperwork and delaying getting counties hopefully on public assistance hopefully on the individual assistance.” said Gov. Reynolds.



And if you were affected by flooding, there is still time to apply for federal help through FEMA. The deadline to apply is July first.



