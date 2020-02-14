Felon who fired gun in altercation at Sioux City gas station sentenced to federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A felon and drug user who fired a revolver during an altercation with another man at a Sioux City gas station was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on February 13.

Kenneth Everett, 29, of Sioux City, received his prison term after pleading guilty on October 4, 2019, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Everett has previously been convicted of robbery in Mississippi.

Evidence revealed that Eleazar Lopez-Martinez (who has recently passed away due to an unrelated incident) pursued Everett with a knife for unknown reasons, and Everett retrieved a loaded handgun from his vehicle.

Evidence included a video that shows the two men faced off for a period of time until Everett fired a shot that missed Lopez-Martinez, which placed the public and patrons of the gas station at risk of serious harm.

Everett’s criminal history does include a robbery conviction, a domestic assault conviction, and other minor offenses.

Everett was also a regular user of marijuana at the same time as the shooting.

He was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment and must also serve a two-year supervised release after he completes his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Everett is being held by the United States Marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.