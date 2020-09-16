Feenstra, Scholten sit down with Iowa corn growers

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – With less than two months until the general election, recent surveys show many Americans have yet to make up their minds on who they’ll be voting for.

Tuesday night, candidates for Iowa’s 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives got a chance to sway a few of those voters.

Iowa corn growers sat down with Republican Randy Feenstra and Democrat J.D. Scholten in Sheldon. Not surprisingly, the hour long forum centered around issues important to those in Iowa’s agricultural sector.

Trade, ethanol, insurance and immigration were all discussed, leaving little doubt what these voters see as the top priority for whoever wins the seat in Washington.

“Farm and farm policy is the number one priority for them. Like what was mentioned tonight, we are the second largest farm district in the country and if we don’t represent agriculture, nobody will, so whoever we get there needs to be strong agriculturally,” said Dean Meyer of Rock Rapids.

“There’s two very good candidates here for District 4 and I think we’ve got good representation there with both candidates,” said Kelly Nieuwenhuis of Primghar, Iowa.

