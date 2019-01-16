Feeling like winter in Siouxland

The first round of the arctic blast takes hold today, but it looks like cooler temperatures will continue for quite a while.

On top of cooler temperatures, we also have a few chances to see some snow. We are finally seeing winter coming to Siouxland, and it is about time, considering we are in mid-January now.

Today temperatures will stay below average or right around the average.

Tonight we cool down to just 21 degrees, but mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers will push through. These snow showers could bring up to an inch to some areas including right here in Sioux City.

The light snow tonight will be just a prelude to what’s in store for us this Friday. We are still tracking this decently strong system, and the models are starting to come together.

Right now it is looking like there will be a widespread 3-6 inches of snow that will fall. The heavier amounts will fall where we end up seeing the strongest bands of the storm move through.

After the snow moves out Friday night, frigid temperatures move into the Siouxland area.

Saturday only has a high of around 8 degrees, and even worse, Saturday night into Sunday could drop to as low as -10 degrees!

With a few breezes moving through Saturday night also, the wind chills will drop to extremely cold temperatures of around -25 to -30 degrees.

This could be a potentially dangerously cold night if you are not bundled up properly.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News