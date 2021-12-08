DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Christmas for a Cause

A free walk-through Christmas light display at Peoples Bank in Sioux Center

Now through January 8

5pm-10pm each night

Benefits Family Crisis Centers

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

December 9-12

Sioux City Community Theatre in Sioux City

Special Holiday Events before and after the show.

Call Box Office at 712-233-2788

Winter Fun Day

December 11 at 10am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Join us for a fun day of outdoor & indoor winter activities. Join us for snowshoeing or hike at 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.; roast marshmallows at a campfire, learn to use a slingshot, meet an animal or listen to a story. We will also have children’s craft boxes available for you to take home. Each box includes most materials for 6 crafts appropriate for ages 5 and up. Dress appropriately and join us for some family fun! Free! Donations appreciated.

Santa’s Coming to the Railroad Museum on the Train! Santa’s Whistle Stop Tour

December 11 from noon-4pm

3400 Sioux River Road

Free will donation

Take a ride on the grand scale Christmas Train for $2 and enjoy a short animation in our Gilchrist Theatre. Baked treats and stocking stuffers available for sale.

The History and Meanings of Nativity Scenes

December 16 at Noon

Sioux City Public Museum

Santa Day

December 18 from 10am-Noon

at the Discovery Shop at 316 West 7th Street

Free to attend and children will receive a free book and photo with Santa. There will be special sales and promotions. This is a fundraiser for the Junior League of Sioux City.

Breakfast with Santa

Cone Park in Sioux City

December 18 & 19

Enjoy a full breakfast, Christmas music, cookie decorating, craft making, and visiting with Santa. Tubing will be open for all participants. Limited tickets will be sold so purchase your tickets early!

Two session times available:

8:00am-9:15am and 9:15am-10:30am

Register today by calling our Parks & Recreation office at 712-279-6126

Owl Pellets Program

December 29 from 10-11am

For kids in 3rd-6th grade

Learn about owls and what they like to eat! In this program we will dissect owl pellets to find out what owls eat. Each student will get their own owl pellet to dissect and examine! At the end of the program, students will observe a real owl that is housed in the nature center. This program is limited to 12 participants. Cost is $2 per child. Please call the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center to register your child at 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org

Arena Night at Cone Park

January 10 from 6-9pm

Cone Park in Sioux City

Come enjoy glow tubing!

Community Speakout – Theme: Police

November 10 at 5pm

Sioux City Public Museum

Sioux City’s Free Public Library

January 20 at Noon

Sioux City Public Museum