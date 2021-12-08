SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Christmas is right around the corner, and there are plenty of events going on in Siouxland to help residents get into the spirit.
View the list below to find an event that might help December feel like the most wonderful time of the year.
Clay Gnome Workshop
Event by Pickled Palette
- Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.
- Ideal for ages 10 and up to make a custom gnome at this event.
32nd Annual Santa’s House
Event by UnityPoint St. Lukes
- Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.
- During this event, admission to Santa’s House is free. Enjoy treats from Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen for $2 or have pictures taken with santa for $3. There will also be games for $2.
Homestead Holidays
Event by Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
- Dec. 10, and 11 at 5 p.m. on both days.
- Free event to walk the trails and view Christmas lights.
Kid’s Saturdays: Holiday Make and Take
Event by Sioux City Museum & Historical Association
- Dec. 11, at 10 a.m.
- Children accompanied by an adult are invited to this free event where they can make holiday crafts including reindeer, pinecone tree, and more.
Sioux City Santa is coming
Event by Bomgaars Supply
- Dec. 11, at 10 a.m.
- Santa will be available during this event to take pictures with kids or pets (must be on a leash).
Jolly Jamboree
Event by Realty One Group Regency
- Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
- Head to Whispering Creek Golf Club where they’ll have fun for everyone, including photos with Santa, cookie decorating, face painting, holiday coloring, and more. The event will also serve as a hygiene item drive for Safe Place (previously known as CSADV).
- It is asked that attendees RSVP.
Holiday Drop and Shop
Event by Hesse Foundation
- Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.
- Bring the kids to this event for an afternoon of games, sports, crafts, and more at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.
Gingerbread Decorating
Event by Lewis & Clark Interpretive and Betty Strong Encounter Center
- Dec. 11, at 1 p.m.
- Families are invited to decorate gingerbread cookies
Holiday Open House and Bake Sale
Event by Siouxland Humane Society
- Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Join the shelter for hot apple cider and treats. There will be a bake sale at the event and gifts for pets.
St. Nicks Village – Santa Visit
Event by Crescent Park United Methodist Church
- Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
- During this free event there will be crafts, music, a movie, games and cookies.
Christmas with the symphony
Event by Sioux City Symphony
- Dec. 12, at 3 p.m.
- Siouxland’s tradition of spreading Christmas spirit through a variety of music at the Orpheum Theater.
Round Board Class
Event by Poppin’ Bottles n Brushes
- Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m.
- Get into the spirit of the season with a new handmade creation at this BYOB event.
A Very, Merry Y-Mas!
Event by Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA
- Dec. 16, at 6 p.m.
- Siouxlanders can decorate cookies and ornaments, jump in a bouncy house, compete in ugly sweater contests and a ‘snowball’ fight, caroling in the Family Fun Pool, and more at this YMCA event.
Ugly Sweater Cookie Decorating – Fundraiser
Event by Chiropractic First of Iowa
- Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
- Proceeds from this event will go towards four families for Christmas gifts. Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed attendee. $10 per person or bring a gift for kids 1 to 13 years old or parents/household.
Rockin’ Around the Gallery
Event by Art Sux Gallery
- Dec. 17, at 5 p.m.
- This holiday season event will feature music, food, drink, and local art.
Breakfast with Santa
Event by Sioux City Parks and Recreation
- Dec. 18, at 8 a.m.
- Enjoy a full breakfast during this event with christmas music, cookie decorating, craft making, and more. Bring your own camera for picture taking.
Santa Day
Event by Junior League of Sioux City
- Dec. 18, at 10 a.m.
- Annual Santa Day at the Discovery Shop. Children can get a picture with Santa and take home a free book.
Christmas Movie Night
Event by Sergeant Bluff Community Center
- Dec. 18, at 5 p.m.
- Join the SBCC for a movie. Refreshments and popcorn will be provided at the event.
Old Town Christmas
Event by Woodbury Central FFA
- Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m., and Dec. 19 at 9:30 p.m.
- Christmas lights, hot cocoa, crafts and Santa will be in the Old Town section of Woodbury County Fairgrounds.
Visit with the Siouxland Grinch
Event by CT’s Custom Sportswear
- Dec. 19, at 1 p.m.
- Printed photo packages will be available to purchase at this event, with options to put your photo with the Grinch on a t-shirt.
Santa Paws: Pet Photos
Event by Southern Hills Mall
- Dec. 20 at 6 until 8 p.m.
- Bring pets to the mall for ‘a dose of holiday cuteness’ at the annual Santa Paws event.
Don’t see your holiday event listed?
Contact Ariel Pokett with the details to have it added! Email apokett@kcautv.com or news@kcautv.com.
This document will be updated throughout the month of December.
Events already passed will be moved here.