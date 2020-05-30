Feed Energy provides more information on fire that reignited at Sioux City plant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Feed Energy has provided more information about the fire that reignited at its processing plant in Sioux City on Friday night.

The company said at about 7 p.m. on Friday there was a fire at its processing plant in Sioux City.

The fire was in the same area as a fire that occurred earlier in May.

Officials said there were four employees at the plant at the same time and all of them got out safely.

The Sioux City Fire Department was called immediately and after they arrived, they contacted the 185th Air National Guard at the Sioux City Airport to dispatch their foam truck.

The company said the fire was put out by around 7:45 p.m. and posed little risk to the surrounding community.

The Sioux City plant processes vegetable oil for use in poultry and swine feeds.

Officials stated that according to a local fire official, it’s believed that the fire was started due to “latent heating in the remaining materials in and around the vegetable oil tanks.”

Feed Energy wants to thank the Sioux City Fire Department and the 185th Air National Guard for their prompt response on behalf of all of their employees.

The company is headquartered in Pleasant Hill, Iowa with two plants – one in Des Moines and one in Sioux City.

