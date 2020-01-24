Breaking News
FedEx warns of fake message, email scams

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – FedEx is warning customers about fake texts and emails.

The shipping company tweeted a warning about recent scams where people reported receiving texts and emails that appear to be from FedEx.

The messages alert customers they have a package waiting to be shipped and provides a link for the customer to click on.

FedEx says the messages are not from them.

They advise “suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened”.

FedEx is also saying people should report the emails and texts to them using the email abuse@fedex.com.

