SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The MidAmerican Museum of Aviation and Transportation got a major boost to their future aviation programs.

FedEx Express presented the museum a $50,000 grant on Friday that will be used to turn a Boeing 727 into an educational space.

The aircraft was donated by FedEx Express in May of 2009 as an exhibit for the museum. The plane will turn into a hands-on learning experience for kids and provide aviation-related career readiness.

A museum board member shared why it is important to have a resource that gets kids interested in aviation.

“Women in aviation, and the shortage of pilots, shortage of mechanics. M husband’s an aviation mechanic, Rick on our board is a mechanic, retiring. And that next generation of aviation mechanics is in dire need of all ages and genders,” Pam Mickelson said.

Mickelson said changes to the exterior of the plane, like the addition of the museum’s logo, will happen first and should be completed as early as this spring.