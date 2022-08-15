SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many federal student loan payments were paused back in March of 2020, but those payments are set to resume at the end of August.

Nick Demke is a career navigator at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) and he’s also pursuing a master’s degree. He said he and his wife have not been given answers to their student loan questions.

“We’ve been sitting at home wondering when are these loans going to start back up, what are these payments going to be,” said Demke. “We’ve tried to talk to our loan advisors and they’re not telling us what our monthly payments would be so that adds more stress to our household.”

Demke said the uncertainty is distracting as he focuses on grad school, but he tries to help incoming students at WITCC understand their options.

“I don’t think they fully know what they’re getting into, but my role as a career navigator, I try to explain loans to a student just so they understand the basics of them just so that they’re prepared for what they’re getting themselves into once they’ve completed their degree and they’re successfully employed in our community,” said Demke.

Tawnya Beermann is the dean of students at WITCC. She said working closely with an advisor helps students take advantage of financial assistance programs while in college.

“We give them a lot of guidance up front in terms of the best approach to paying for classes that leaves them with as little debt as possible,” said Beermann.

“We really try to streamline the onboarding for new students here at the college, so they have one advisor for them to work with who’s well versed in there program of study who also knows whether those programs for instance are eligible for Iowa’s free tuition programs,” said Beermann.

Beermann encourages students to meet with an advisor either in-person or remotely before taking on any loans.

While no announcement has been made on whether the pause on loans will be extended, the Federal Reserve claims 73% of adults who went to college and had outstanding student loan debt said they were doing at least okay financially in 2021.