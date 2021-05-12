Federal pandemic unemployment benefits to end in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Participation in the federal government’s pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs will be ending in South Dakota in late June.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

South Dakota to End Federal Pandemic Unemployment

Benefitshttps://t.co/CEZY1iLi8f#SDDLR pic.twitter.com/9iqdXPcEgA — South Dakota Labor and Regulation (@SouthDakotaDLR) May 12, 2021

State Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said that businesses said they would grow and expand if it wasn’t for the lack of workers.

“South Dakota is, and has been, ‘Open for Business.’ Ending these programs is a necessary step towards recovery, growth, and getting people back to work,” Hultman said.

Participation in the three programs will end the week ending June 26, while the stat Dakota will continue to pay regular State claims. The state and the U.S. Department of Labor are allowed to terminate the programs upon 30 days’ written notice to the other party.

South Dakota elected to participate in three unemployment-related programs in connection with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Continued Assistance to Unemployed Workers Act of 2020.



South Dakota will no longer participate in the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which affected claimants who have exhausted their traditional 26 weeks of regular State unemployment compensation.

South Dakota will no longer issue supplemental $300 weekly payments to claimants under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program. This payment was made to all claimants who were receiving unemployment benefits regardless of the program under which they are being paid.

South Dakota will no longer participate in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. PUA currently provides benefits to the self-employed, the underemployed, independent contractors, and individuals who have been unable to work due to health or COVID-19-related reasons.

South Dakota didn’t apply for the federal Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) supplement last fall or opt into the federal Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program in December 2020.

“DLR’s online jobs database SDWORKS has averaged over 23,000 job openings daily,” Hultman said.

She added that their offices are ready to help those who want to return to the workforce, need more skills or training, or need help overcoming barriers.