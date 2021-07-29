WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – The Biden Administration is pushing congress to extend a federal eviction moratorium set to expire July 31—a move Iowa experts say is unlikely.

“Everything that we’ve heard from our national advocacy groups leads to the answer that this is the final extension,” Ashley Jared with the Iowa Finance Authority said.

Since September of 2020, Iowa Legal Aid saw a 140% increase in phone calls regarding evictions.

“We’ve never received this many calls in our history,” Ericka Petersen with Iowa Legal Aid said.

Petersen says the end of the moratorium could open the floodgates of what has been a growing problem in Iowa for the past few years.

“Between 2016 and 2019, the whole state saw a 20% increase in evictions—Woodbury County saw a 49% increase in evictions,” Petersen said.

Petersen says there are many options for Iowa renters facing eviction. The Iowa Finance Authority’s $195M rent assistance program has received 9,000 applications since launching of March of this year.

“You have to be income eligible, so that means under 80% of the area median income by county. The second one is that they have to have a COVID-19 impact,” Jared said.

But it’s not just renters the moratorium has impacted—former Sioux City landlord Dave Davies says the extensions made it difficult at times to make ends meet.

“It’s a tough thing to do, but when you don’t pay, I have to pay my bills, so we do have to proceed with whatever you got to do,” Davies said.

Davies encourages landlords and tenants to discuss a financial plan moving forward.

“I know times are tough. The price—I don’t know how young kids are going to afford [rent] down the road with the price of the rentals going up,” Davies said.

But if you are facing eviction, Petersen says it’s important to know your rights.

“If you a receive a notice from your landlord, you do not have to move. You have to have an opportunity to talk to a judge before you move out of your home,” Petersen said.

Iowa residents interested in learning more about the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program should visit the Iowa Finance Authority’s website here.

Iowa residents interested in learning more about receiving free legal aid regarding evictions should visit Iowa Legal Aid’s website here.