Federal COVID-19 funding being planned for use in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County officials are making plans for federal COVID-19 funding.

Members of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors selected Financial Director Dennis Butler to serve as the Woodbury County representative to the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Woodbury County is set to receive about $20 million from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Board Chairman Rocky De Witt says the funding may be used to help offset the rising cost of building materials for the new law enforcement center.

“We’re gonna try and serve some of this money to overages on the bidding because the bids that came in, the estimates that came in for the LEC were based on pre-COVID materials and cost of services and like that. But right now some of these costs have just exploded exponentially. We got to have some help,” DeWitt said.

County Supervisors previously approved $2 million to the LEC project to help pay for the groundwork that needs to be done to make the project shovel ready.