February 23rd Blizzard Snow Totals

A blizzard delivered over a foot of snow and wind gusts exceeding 50 MPH in parts of Siouxland over the final weekend in February. Many roads became impassible due to blowing and drifting snow plus white out conditions. Below is a listing by state of snow reports received…
Iowa
Laurens – 16.0″
Emmetsburg – 11.5″
Carroll – 10.0″
Pocahontas – 9.0″
Denison – 9.0″
Missouri Valley – 8.5″
Sutherland – 8.5″
Storm Lake – 6.5″
Dunlap – 6.0″
Okoboji – 3.3″
Sioux Gateway Airport – 3.0″ (Official National Weather Service Total for Sioux City)
Sioux Center – 1.3″
Remsen – 1.1″
Sheldon – 0.5″
Nebraska
Tekamah – 10.5″
Craig – 10.0″
Lyons – 8.5″
Omaha – 7.5″
Blair – 6.0″
West Point – 5.0″
Norfolk – 0.2″
Neligh – 0.1″
Albion – 0.1″
South Dakota
Elk Point – 1.5″
Canton – 0.7″
Yankton – 0.5″
Sioux Falls – 0.2″ (Official National Weather Service Total)
Sioux City has gotten 18.4″ of snow in February. That qualifies as the 6th Highest Total Snowfall ever recorded for the month of February in about 130 years of data.
After carrying a large snow deficit for most of the winter season with hardly any measurable snow at all in the month of January, we now have 25.3″ of snow compared to the average through February 24th of 25.4″ – basically even with where we should be at snowfall.
