February 2019 in Top 10 for Cold Temps & Snowfall

After a relatively mild start to the winter with limited snow accumulation, February ended up among the Top 10 ever recorded in Sioux City for both coldest temperatures and greatest snowfall.



At the beginning of the month, we had a few days with above normal temperatures as highs jumped into the upper 40s and lower 50s. After Groundhog Day, we quickly chilled off and finished February with a streak of 25 straight days below normal. During this streak, we only recorded one 30°+ high temperature which happened on February 23rd with a high of 31°. The average temperature for the month was 13.6° and tied for 7th coldest all time.



Coldest Februaries in Sioux City

1. 1.9° in 1936

2. 9.2° in 1979

3. 10.1° in 1978

4. 11.0° in 1899

5. 13.5° in 1929

13.5° in 1891

7. 13.6° in 2019

13.6° in 1905

9. 13.7° in 1900

10. 14.6° in 1904



We also had 18.6″ of snowfall happen during February 2019. We had significant snowfall on February 16th and 17th (6.9″), February 19th and 20th (4.6″) and again on February 23rd (3.0″) when a Blizzard Warning was issued for most of Siouxland. The blizzard had large impacts in western Iowa with snowfall totals as great as 16″ coupled with wind gusts over 50 MPH. Sioux City had the 6th highest snowfall ever observed for the month.



Highest Februrary Snowfall Totals in Sioux City

1. 25.0″ in 1936

2. 24.5″ in 1993

3. 21.3″ in 1962

4. 20.3″ in 1909

5. 20.0″ in 2007

6. 18.6″ in 2019

7. 16.1″ in 1915

8. 15.9″ in 1939

9. 15.6″ in 1961

10. 14.5″ in 2004



March will get off to a cold start with highs in the single digits & teens with lows dropping below zero.