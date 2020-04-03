LifeServe Blood Center to implement new FDA blood donor eligibility changes

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released changes to blood donor eligibility on Thursday, and LifeServe Blood Center will be implementing those changes in April.

The positive changes from the FDA came in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

LifeServe is one blood donation center that has long advocated for the re-evaluation of several blood donor deferrals.

As the FDA made more and more requirements for blood donor eligibility over the years, the amount of eligible blood donors has become drastically low across the country.

“This is an unprecedented situation. LifeServe Blood Center applauds the FDA for the work it does to ensure the safety of our country’s blood supply and the volunteer blood donors who provide it. This pandemic has threatened the supply of blood in our country. These significant donor eligibility changes will have an immediate impact on our ability to recruit additional volunteers now during this crisis, as well as, providing long-lasting positive impacts on the ability to keep a robust blood supply, not only in the communities we serve but for our country,” LifeServe Blood Center CEO and President Stacy Sime said.

The changes the FDA has made include:

Male donors who would have been deferred for having sex with another man: the agency is changing the recommended deferral period from 12 to three months.

Female donors who would have been deferred for having sex with a man who had sex with another man: the agency is changing the recommended deferral period from 12 months to three months.

People with recent tattoos and piercings: the agency has changed the recommended deferral period from 12 to three months.

Due to the vast natures of the changes, Life Serve Blood Center is expecting these changes to be in effect beginning April 20.

“We understand that people who haven’t been able to donate due to long term deferrals are excited to give blood and we are excited to welcome new groups of blood donors to our lifesaving mission, but we require time to implement the new guidelines and make these changes in a safe, well-thought-out manner. Our top priority is to always ensure the safety of the blood supply, so, being methodical in these changes is critical right now,” Sime added.

The time it will take to implement these changes isn’t necessarily a hindrance to new groups of donors.

To maintain adequate social distancing, LifeServe Blood Center is not currently accepting walk-in blood donors. Appointments are required to give blood.

LifeServe is currently scheduling donations for late April and early May to ensure a consistent blood supply in the weeks moving forward.