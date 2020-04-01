FDA changes boost alcohol for sanitizer from ethanol makers

FILE – This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency’s campus in Silver Spring, Md. Health officials reported the first U.S. drug shortage tied to the viral outbreak that is disrupting production in China, but they declined to identify the manufacturer or the product. The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, that the drug’s maker contacted health officials recently about the shortage, which it blamed on a manufacturing issue with the medicine’s key ingredient. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Food and Drug Administration has relaxed regulations on the types of alcohol that can be used for hand sanitizer during a shortage caused by high demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The move late Friday expands the potential for alcohol made by ethanol producers to be used to help fill the need of hospitals and nursing homes.

With the relaxation of regulations an industry trade group says as many as 20 plants have arranged to make alcohol and more are expected to join in soon.

