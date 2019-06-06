FCC unanimously votes to allow phone carriers to block robocalls

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Billions of robocalls are made to Americans each month, possibly giving telemarketers, debt collectors and scammers access to your phone number, but a recent vote from the FCC is taking action against those unwanted calls.

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to allow phone carriers to block robocalls by default. This will put the action into the hands of the carriers to block those unwanted calls. The FCC also voted to require carriers to adopt a new caller ID authentication system if they haven’t already.

Senator John Thune introduced a bill to end robocalls in January, and he also proposed a significant increase in penalty charges for those who break the law.

“It increases the financial penalty for those individuals making robocalls from $0 to $10,000 per person,” said Thune.

Carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile currently offers robot call-blocking services, but they are opt-in services. This new rule will enable these services automatically and with an average of 14 calls per person a month, Sara Brownlee, a local Siouxlander, said she’s excited about the new solution.

“Great! I want them to stop because the only people that should be calling my number are the people I’ve given my phone number to directly,” said Brownlee.

Once again, this new law will not require carriers to turn on robocall blocking by default, and it doesn’t make it mandatory for carriers to offer the service for free. But legislators are hoping carriers will allow the service to be free so that it will put a dent in the amount robocalls most Americans receive.