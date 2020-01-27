FBI warns of scammers impersonating government officials

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Omaha office of the FBI is warning people of a phone scam that making calls seem like it’s coming from the FBI on caller IDs.

They said that the FBI Omaha Field Office has seen its main number, (402) 493-8688, and other satellite offices throughout Nebraska and Iowa being spoofed, or fraudulent displayed. They said that scammers would impersonate as government officials and intimidate callers to demand money. They said that the claims are false and the calls are not from the FBI.

The FBI said that citizens nationwide have been targeted.

“The public should be aware that the FBI will not call or email people to demand money or threaten arrest,” said Special Agent in Charge Kristi K. Johnson.

Anyone who may be contacted by a caller who says they are with the FBI or any other government agency to call their local FBI Field Office. The contact offices for all FBI field offices can be found on their website.

More than 12,000 people nationwide have reported being victims of government impersonation scams in 2019, according to the Internet Crimes Complaint Center (IC3). They said that there were more than $112,000,000 in losses. Any victims of any scam should report it on the IC3 website.