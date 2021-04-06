FBI Omaha warns of new COVID-19 survey scam

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The FBI Field Office in Omaha is warning people of a new COVID-19 scam targeting those who have received a COVID vaccination.

Officials said an increasing number of people vaccinated are being asked via email and/or text message to participate in a fraudulent post-vaccine survey. If they participate in the survey, they’re promised a prize or cash.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna are not conducting post-vaccine surveys.

Authorities mention that any emails or text messages that appear to be sent from those companies seeking personal financial information are fraudulent.

The FBI Omaha office are also warning people not to post photos of your vaccine card to social media websites, in addition to the fake vaccine survey.

Officials said your personal information could be stolen to commit fraud.