FBI Omaha encourages students, teachers to join in on the internet challenge while learning remotely

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The FBI wants children to learn how stay safe while on the internet, so they are encouraging parents, students, and teachers to use the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing program.

In a Thursday release, FBI Omaha Field Office Special Agent in Charge, Kristi K. Johnson spoke about the free program meant to be fun and educational for children.

The goals of the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (SOS) Internet Challenge program are to teach children who are between third grade and eighth grade how to recognize and respond to online dangers such as cyberbullying, online predators, and identifying thieves.

The SOS program will teach children about web terminology and how to recognize secure and trustworthy sites.

Other lessons the SOS program includes are:

How to protect personal details online.

How to create strong passwords.

How to avoid viruses and scams.

How to be wary of strangers.

How to be a good virtual citizen.

Students and their parents can visit the island that corresponds with their grade level and surf through activities that teach kids how to recognize hazards and respond appropriately.

The SOS program is designed to meet all federal and state internet safety mandates so students and teachers can use this as part of their curriculum in the classroom.

Schools can compete with each other on a national level and schools with the highest scores will earn an FBI-SOS certificate.

More than one million students completed the program and took the SOS exam during the 2018-2019 school year.

SOS activities are available to everyone, but teachers must register for a class to participate in the tests and the competition.

Any public, private, or home school in the United States with at least five students is eligible for the online challenge.

Teachers will manage their students’ participation in the program.

The FBI does not collect or store any student information.

Since October 2012, the FBI-SOS website has been visited nearly 3.6 million times, with a total of more than 10.6 million page views.

Parents, students, and teachers can resigter by clicking here.