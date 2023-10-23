WHITING, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (Oct. 24, 3:30 p.m.): KCAU 9 reached out to the FBI’s Omaha office.

An FBI spokesperson said that they were executing a court-authorized search warrant.

Due to it being an ongoing investigation though, the spokesperson couldn’t provide any further details.

— — —

PREVIOUS (Oct, 23, 10:18 p.m.): Agents from the Omaha Office of the FBI spent several hours processing a piece of land near Whiting, Iowa on Monday night.

At least 3 FBI agents and several vehicles were visible around 7 p.m. in an area west of Whiting along 170th Avenue and near the Missouri River.

At one point it looked like agents were moving some kind of bags around with some kind of a tent on the property as well.

Agents on the scene KCAU 9 spoke with said they were not able to answer any questions but that more information would likely come from the department’s Omaha Office on Tuesday.

There are unconfirmed reports of a backhoe being used on the property earlier in the day.

KCAU 9 reached out to the FBI for additional information and officials state that agents are executing a court-authorized search warrant and there is no danger to the public.

Since the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available.