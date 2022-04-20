SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It was announced Wednesday that the FBI Omaha is investigating the death of a Siouxland woman.

According to a release from the FBI Omaha Field Office, the FBI Omaha Sioux City Resident Agency is actively investigating the death of Ashleigh Wabasha, 19 after her body was found on Monday.

Wabasha was last seen on March 27 on the Santee Sioux reservation. The release indicated that because the investigation is ongoing, no additional details can be made public.

The release outlined conditions to be met for the FBI to investigate an alleged crime on a reservation, which the release specified is the responsibility of the FBI for the most serious crimes in Native American Areas. These conditions include:

The investigation must be based on a criminal act that the FBI has jurisdiction – including crimes that wouldn’t normally fall under FBI jurisdiction had they occurred outside of a reservation.

The crime must have occurred on a reservation where the FBI has jurisdiction

The suspect and/or victim must be Native American.

The release showed that the FBI investigates all matters that meet the above criteria without regard to age, race, gender, or other personal demographics.