FBI announces reward for information about Tammy Haas cold case

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – The FBI held a press conference on Tuesday to address a cold case from 1992.

Officials announced a reward for information connected to Tammy Haas’ cold case. The reward is $15,000.

Family members said Tammy Haas, 19, went missing at a homecoming party in September of 1992. She was found dead in a nearby ravine a few days later, and her death ruled foul play.

The FBI and Yankton Police Department continue to investigate this case and believe a reward could cause people to come forward with information.

Information about this case can be told to the FBI’s Sioux Falls office at 605-334-6881 or Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210. This website can be used to report tips as well.