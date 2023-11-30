SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Thursday morning, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a new program they’ve started to help Native American tribes in Siouxland with ongoing and future major crimes.

The Siouxland Safe Trails Force has been active for several months now, and FBI officials said it’s already showing good results despite its short run time.

The Siouxland Safe Trails Force initiative partners state, local, and other federal law enforcement officials with the FBI to help direct resources towards Native American land.

“We can give that federal jurisdiction to other agencies,” Eugene Kowel with the FBI said. “It gives local partners enhanced authority to serve those communities. So whether it’s crimes against children, or whether it’s gang violence, whether it’s counter terrorism, or in this case major criminal activity on tribal lands we have jurisdiction over, we work side by side.”

The program started in January 2023 and has already helped federal agents with “Operation Not Forgotten,” which had several FBI agencies across the U.S focusing on missing or murdered indigenous women and children.

“Whether that meant opening cases,” said Kevin Hall with the FBI, “producing results, or updating ones that maybe have been stolen, or just finding new leads and refreshing information using investigative tools.”

In less than a year, the Siouxland Safe Trails Force has made 70 arrests from 48 cases, 44 indictments in 39 cases, 38 sentences from 34, and 18 convictions. Five native children have been found as well.

“All Americans should be able to live a life free from being victims of crime,” Kowel said. “When we see areas in our communities across the country where there are increased instances of crime, we want to do every kind of shared resources, and we know in the Native American reservations that we have jurisdiction over here, we’re going to do whatever we can, and this is a tool that we realize, if we create this task force, we think we can really help the community.”

FBI officials say they are thankful for their new partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement, and have high hopes for the initiative in the years to come.