FBI announces reward for 30-year-old cold case information

YANKTON, South Dakota (KCAU) – After years of theories coming and going, and leads turning into dead ends, FBI Minneapolis, along with the Yankton Police Department, is announcing a $15,000 reward for any information that uncovers how 19-year-old Tammy Haas died in September 1992.

“Someone out there knows–has information about what happened to Tammy, and that’s what Tammy’s family and what authorities are asking for today,” Michael Paul with FBI Minneapolis said.

Friends of the Haas family say Tuesday’s FBI announcement is a much-needed step forward.

“We think there’s enough information out there in the public that somebody would have the conscience, or you know, the motive to tell what they know–it could move the case forward,” Gary Idt said.

The reward comes more than a year after a memorial placed at Tammy’s gravesite was vandalized. While authorities say the incident proved insignificant to their investigation, every piece of information they get can make a difference.

“If someone even believed something is known, but they’re not sure, and they’d like to make sure that fact is known, we’d like to hear it,” Paul said.

Family friends still left to wonder what took place that fateful night say they’re never giving up hope.

“We’ve been praying about this for a lot of years…I’m so happy to see so many law enforcement [officials]–that they haven’t given up either. It’s just good to see.” Arlette Heine said.