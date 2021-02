SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After it was announced that an Italian chain restaurant was coming to Sioux City last year, Tuesday was the day that Fazoli’s opened its doors to the public.

The new Fazoli’s is located at 3327 Singing Hills Blvd, where the former Pizza Hut building was, across from 4 Brothers and Walmart.

Fazoli’s is considered an Italian/American fast-casual restaurant chain with a menu loaded with traditional Italian favorites, including pizza, pasta, and subs.