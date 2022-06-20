SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City music lovers had the chance to spend Father’s Day with a concert at Grandview Park.

The Sioux City Municipal Band held their latest summer concert at Grandview Park on Sunday.

KCAU 9’s Tim Seaman hosted the concert, which featured sing-a-long songs like “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The band also welcomed Trumpet Soloist Ben Bruflat, who is an assistant professor of music in Tennessee.

The band director said the concert serves as a new and unique experience for families to enjoy.

“So, the band has our long, rich tradition of being really excellent, and every year on this Sunday, we celebrate Father’s Day. Usually, in the sing-a-long, we do ‘For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow,’ and try to kind of bring a little emphasis to the guys and the band and the fathers in the band and the fathers in the crowd as well,” said Band Director Michael Prichard.

The Sunday performance was the third of eight concerts scheduled for this summer.