SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Every Sunday, the Betty Strong Encounter Center invites Siouxlanders to a variety of activities, from speakers to live music.

For this week’s performance, many Siouxlanders came out to watch the father and son duo, Jack and Mike Langley. The pair have played together for roughly 40 years, from Sioux City to Nashville. And now Jack’s son is following in his father’s and grandfather’s steps.

Jack Langley said the time he spends with his family is priceless to him.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling playing with your family. I’m getting old so this is one of the few concerts we still do here, but we used to play wherever they wanted us,” said Jack Langley.

Jack and Mike are members of the Iowa Rock’n Roll Music Association Hall Of Fame and frequently play around Sioux City.