One dead after collision near Remsen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials confirmed a fatality in a two-vehicle crash near Remsen on Monday.

Around 12:56 p.m. on Monday, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a two-vehicle crash at Highway 3 and Highway 140 east of Remsen.

The collision involved a semi-tractor and trailer and a passenger car. The sheriff’s office has confirmed this crash resulted in a fatality.

More information is expected to be released about this crash.

The Remsen Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT motor vehicle enforcement, Iowa DOT road maintenance assisted the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories