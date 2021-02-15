One dead after collision near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials confirmed a fatality in a two-vehicle crash near Remsen on Monday.

Around 12:56 p.m. on Monday, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a two-vehicle crash at Highway 3 and Highway 140 east of Remsen.

The collision involved a semi-tractor and trailer and a passenger car. The sheriff’s office has confirmed this crash resulted in a fatality.

More information is expected to be released about this crash.

The Remsen Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT motor vehicle enforcement, Iowa DOT road maintenance assisted the sheriff’s office.