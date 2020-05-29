Fatal two-vehicle crash near Spencer sends one to hospital

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Cedar Rapids man has died of his injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Clay County on Friday morning. A Tennesse man suffered minor injuries, officials said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 4800 mile of Highway 71 around 7:34 a.m. Friday morning regarding a two-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a Peterbilt Semi and empty livestock trailer was northbound, and a Pontiac Firebird was southbound, both in the 4800 mile of Highway 71.

The release said the Firebird, driven by George Skyler Ellsworth Cole, 24, of Cedar Rapids, swerved into the northbound lane, causing the Peterbilt Semi, driven by Stoney Ray Burris, 46, of Livingston, Tennessee, to collide head-on.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene by a Clay County Medical Examiner. The Firebird sustained around $4,500 in damage.

Burris was transported to the Spencer Hosptial for minor injuries. The semi sustained around $40,000 in damage.

The crash is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Webb Rescue, and Spencer Hospital.

