Fatal car accident on Hwy 71 near Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – One person died from a car accident on Hwy 71 near Spencer on Monday morning.

According to the Clay County Sherrif’s Office, they received a report at 11:15 a.m. of a car accident at mile marker 3700 on Hwy 71 near Spencer.

A semi was driving north when the driver lost control and the truck and trailer went perpendicular to the roadway, allegedly causing a minivan going southbound to collide with the trailer.

Officials said the driver, Todd Dykstra, 52, of Spirit Lake, died from injuries sustained in the accident and the 2012 Chrysler Town & Country was totaled.

Authorities said the driver, Jay Wardwell, 66, of Gladstone, MI, received no injuries and the 2017 Volvo Semi received minor damage.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Spencer Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Spencer Fire Department, Spencer Ambulance, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa DOT Plows, and Bud’s Service.

