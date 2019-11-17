Fast-growing sport: Women’s wrestling

Mckenzie has only been wrestling for about a year now but her wrestling partner and cousin says she is already beating the boys.

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the midwest right now specifically for women.

Mckenzie has only been wrestling for about a year now, but her wrestling partner and cousin says she is already beating the boys. She is one of many strong females in Siouxland who are choosing the sport of wrestling.

“My brother does it so, I thought I would try it out this year,” said Mckenzie.

The firey and fearless 10-year-old has no qualms taking on the boys.

“Honestly, I just believe in myself and think I can do this very well. I don’t get too nervous and start crying,” said Mckenzie.

Mckenzie Scott has taken to the mat only a hand full of times, but you wouldn’t know it after watching her dominate her opponents. For many onlookers, it’s still unusual to see females in the sport. Mckenzie’s own dad said he was surprised when his daughter wanted to compete in wrestling.

But couldn’t be prouder to see her taking it on fearlessly.

“I’m proud of her it takes a lot for a female to step into a man’s sport like that and compete. Like I said I don’t think she really knew what she was getting herself into and when she got out there she did phenomenally. She wasn’t afraid she was nervous at first, but after we got rid of that she was awesome,” said Tanner Rasmussen, her father.

Mckenzie’s not alone, four other girls were also competing in the Lawton-Bronson Youth Wrestling Tournament. A once taboo sighting that’s slowly becoming the norm.

“I love watching and seeing girls young girls wrestle and beat on boys. It’s nice seeing her. She is getting better and better each practice. She is drawing harder, like my son. She is pushing him to the limit and she has been a great practice partner,” said John Sopoci, her uncle.

“They attack differently, they wrestle a little bit differently, so they bring a different aspect to. Same ideas and same everything but they just kinda have a little twist to it themselves and I think the girls wrestle harder because they know it’s a man’s sport,” said Rasmussen.

But girls, like Mckenzie, are pinning that stereotype to the ground.

“It’s just a learning experience for other sports and I think girls could have a shot in this,” said Mckenzie.

“She gives me a run for my money a lot,” said Landon Sopici, Mckenzie’s cousin and practice partner.

Mckenzie placed 3rd in her division on Sunday and her coach believes she might have a real shot at state.