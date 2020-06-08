Roof collapses at Fashion Floors in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City home decorating store had their showroom ceiling collapse on Sunday.
Fashion Floors Carpet One Floor & Home said on its Facebook page that its staff is okay, and no customers were there when it fell.
Officials mentions that all of its products in the warehouse is okay.
“We can get to most of it and have already gotten it to storage or arranged pick up. Please be patient with us as we navigate another uncharted territory this year.”From Fashion
