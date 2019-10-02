FAFSA begins open registration for college students October 1st

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – FAFSA can be confusing for students but it’s a must for those looking for federal student loans, grants, and scholarships to help pay for college.

Sarah Severes is a freshman at Morningside College and has a vivid memory of her first experience filing for FAFSA.

“That process was really intimidating because it was kind of like filing taxes. It’s a big adulting move you can say and us students, we are still students,” said Severes.

For college aid professionals like Morningside financial advisor Karen Gagnon, the process is much easier.

“It probably takes me about 10 minutes to fill out a FAFSA application with a family,” said Gagnon.

As long as a student and their parents have all of their personal documents on hand like their social security number, tax returns, and driver’s license, Gagnon said the form is fairly simple to fill out.

“The FASFA, even though it looks pretty significant and if you printed it out, it’s ten pages long. If you read it, it’s all questions that they will know the answers for or they’ll easily be able to find it,” said Gagnon.

Students can apply for FAFSA online or ask a school advisor for help.

Now that the application is open, Gagnon said it’s important for parents and students to begin working on their application, and seek help right away if they’re unsure about the process.

The deadline for the 2019-2020 FAFSA application is June 30, 2020, but the earlier, the better.

Eadvisors.com said students who apply earlier are likely to receive more aid, up to twice as much as those who wait until the deadline to apply.