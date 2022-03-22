SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders gathered at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center Tuesday morning for their chance to own a piece of farmland being auctioned off.

The farmland near Old Highway 141 has been owned by Woodbury County since the late 19th century and was originally used to allow poor residents to grow crops before the county started renting out the land in recent years.

The 211.25 acres were sold for a total of $3,312,227.50 to two buyers across three parcels. The three parcels were 63.03 acres, 13.27 acres, and 134.95 acres.

The first two parcels were purchased by Morningside University for $16,750 and $17,500 per acre respectively totaling at $1,287,977.50 for 76.3 acres.

The third parcel of 134.95 acres was purchased by a bidder over the phone for $15,000 per acre totaling $2,024,250.

The money from the sale of the property will go into the reserves for future projects.