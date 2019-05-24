Farmers unsure if new farm aid is a long term solution Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GAYVILLE, S.D. (KCAU) – Donald Trump is trying to make good on his promise to protect American farmers, announcing today 16 billion dollars in relief for farmers.

This is the second bailout package for farmers in less than a year and it comes two weeks after President Trump increased tariffs on 200 billion of Chinese goods.

On top of tariffs farmers are fighting natural disasters like record flooding and continuous rain.

The latest bail out provides short term help, but local farmer Jim Petrick says he isn't sure it's the long term help he needs.

