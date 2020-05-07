Farmers prepare for upcoming freeze

With those freezing temperatures expected to cover Siouxland many farmers and gardeners spent the day preparing to keep their crops growing.

SANBORN, IOWA (KCAU) –With freezing temperatures expected to cover Siouxland, many farmers and gardeners spent the day preparing to keep their crops growing.

“If I get an hour or two of sleep tonight that with be all I get,” said Getting.

Don Getting is the owner of Getting’s Garden. He spent his day preparing his irrigation system for the upcoming freeze.

“There are two huge pumps that we run so that will be like 2,000 gallons a minute being sprayed on there. And the reason that works is it takes heat to form ice and so if you do actually form ice on there, as long as you keep adding ice until it gets warm enough for the ice to melt, you can turn the water off and they will be fine,” said Getting.

Getting has 16 acres of strawberries growing but luckily had some help Thursday afternoon.

“I come here in the afternoon after doing online classes, and I come out here and I work at the strawberry patch,” said Evan Junger, a farm helper.

Three local high school students helping ease the effects of the upcoming freeze.

“Right now, we are replacing the sprinkler heads and then, later on, we are gonna find our boss and he is going to tell us our other task for the day,” said Junger.

“If the pumps would turn off, you probably would only have 5 or 10 minutes and then your blossoms would be gone as long as you have the pumps running. [If] the water is running and you’re forming ice, you will be fine,” said Gettings.

For new gardeners concerned with the freezing temps, Getting offers this advice.

“If they’re in town and they have trees and the house next to it they probably are not gonna get hurt but if they are worried about it, if you have an old blanket I would cover them up,” said Getting.