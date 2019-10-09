Farmers feeling the pressure with crops behind schedule

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As winter approaches Siouxland, farmers are still trying to catch up from a very wet year.

According to the latest Iowa crop progress and conditions report, last week contained only 1.6 days “suitable for fieldwork”, making farmers nearly three weeks behind schedule compared to 2018.

The late summer and fall rain have been the leading cause of this delay in farming. Soggy grounds this time of year makes farmers wait for the right time to harvest, which causes even more issues.

The middle of October is considered “crunch time”, and with crops far behind schedule and uncooperative weather, farmers are feeling that crunch especially hard this season.